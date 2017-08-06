FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Spaniard Marquez seals third MotoGP win in Czech Grand Prix
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Motor Sports News
August 6, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Spaniard Marquez seals third MotoGP win in Czech Grand Prix

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds quotes and details)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Honda’s reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won his second consecutive race and third of the season at the Czech Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his lead in the championship as team mate Dani Pedrosa finished second.

With light rain at the Brno circuit, riders started with wet tyres but as the track dried down, Marquez was one of the first to change to slicks and it paid off with the Spaniard gaining a significant lead over his rivals.

“This championship will be long and hard but these 25 points will be important,” said Marquez, who moved 14 points clear at the top.

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales completed the podium while team mate and veteran Valentino Rossi led the race from the beginning but a delayed bike change cost him as the 38-year-old finished fourth.

“In the first laps it was difficult to make the tyres work. We did a good job and after a tough weekend a podium is a good result,” said Vinales

Last year’s winner LCR Honda rider Cal Crutclow completed the top five.

Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro was docked three places during the race for his involvement in a pit lane incident with Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone.

Marquez has 154 points with Vinales second on 140 followed by Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, who finished sixth, on 133. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis and Brian Homewood)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.