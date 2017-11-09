FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motorcycling-Folger's mystery illness diagnosed as genetic disorder
Sections
Featured
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
Commodities
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
When love turns a slum into haven
Editor's Picks
When love turns a slum into haven
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 9, 2017 / 2:57 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Motorcycling-Folger's mystery illness diagnosed as genetic disorder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - A mystery illness that has forced German MotoGP rookie Jonas Folger to miss the season’s last four races has been diagnosed as a genetic disorder, the rider’s Tech3 Yamaha team said on Thursday.

Tests in Germany had revealed a strain of Gilbert Syndrome, which affects between two and five percent of the population and means the liver cannot process toxins effectively.

The team said Folger, who was bed-ridden before last month’s Japanese Grand Prix when his body effectively shut down, would have to follow a special diet and was now going through a complete detoxification process.

Folger, 24, also missed the races in Australia and Malaysia and will be absent from this weekend’s season-ending round in Valencia, Spain.

The rookie, who is still 10th in the standings and is contracted for 2018, is the only German in the top flight of grand prix motorcycling. He finished second in his home race at the Sachsenring in July.

Folger previously suspected Epstein-Barr virus, which can leave the sufferer feeling tired for weeks or months, was the cause of his problems.

“It’s a huge relief that we now have a clear understanding of the situation and how to move forward,” said the rider in the team statement.

“The past six weeks have been very difficult for me, not knowing what’s happening or why my body shut down completely,” he added.

“I’ve been living with elements of this since 2011 but I’ve always been able to overcome it and we never really knew what it was.” (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.