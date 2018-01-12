FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorcycling-Puig appointed Repsol Honda team boss
#Motor Sports News
January 12, 2018 / 10:17 AM / in 2 days

Motorcycling-Puig appointed Repsol Honda team boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Former racer Alberto Puig has been appointed manager of MotoGP champions Repsol Honda following the departure of Livio Suppo last year.

The 50-year-old Spaniard was a race winner in 500cc, the category that became MotoGP, with Honda in 1995 at his home grand prix.

Italian Suppo announced his departure in November, a day after Repsol Honda’s Spaniard Marc Marquez secured his fourth top-flight world championship in five years. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

