Motorcycling-Puig appointed Repsol Honda team boss

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Former racer Alberto Puig has been appointed manager of MotoGP champions Repsol Honda following the departure of Livio Suppo last year.

The 50-year-old Spaniard was a race winner in 500cc, the category that became MotoGP, with Honda in 1995 at his home grand prix.

Italian Suppo announced his departure in November, a day after Repsol Honda’s Spaniard Marc Marquez secured his fourth top-flight world championship in five years. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)