Motorcycling-Dovizioso holds off Marquez to win Japanese Grand Prix
#Motor Sports News
October 15, 2017 / 5:59 AM / in 6 days

Motorcycling-Dovizioso holds off Marquez to win Japanese Grand Prix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Andrea Dovizioso breathed new life into the MotoGP championship on Sunday, edging Marc Marquez in a ferocious duel to win a rain-soaked Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi.

In a white-knuckle battle in appalling conditions at the Twin Ring circuit, Ducati rider Dovizioso snatched the lead from championship leader Marquez in a dramatic last lap to grab his fifth victory of the season.

The nerve-jangling win by 0.249 seconds trimmed Honda rider Marquez’s lead to 11 points heading to Phillip Island in Australia, with three races left in the championship.

Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci finished third. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
