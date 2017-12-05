FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motorcycling: Malaysia wins MotoGP's best Grand Prix of 2017
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 5, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 2 days ago

Motorcycling: Malaysia wins MotoGP's best Grand Prix of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Malaysia’s motorcycle Grand Prix was named by the sport’s governing body on Tuesday as the best race of the 2017 MotoGP championship.

Italian Andrea Dovizioso won the rainy race at Sepang in October in a Ducati one-two finish with Spanish team mate Jorge Lorenzo.

The circuit has been a fixture on the calendar since 1999 and is also used for pre-season testing.

While the country’s MotoGP race was sold out this year, Malaysia said farewell to Formula One after declining ticket sales and dwindling visitor numbers.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.