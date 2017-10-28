FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorcycling-Pedrosa takes pole in Malaysia, Marquez seventh
#Motor Sports News
October 28, 2017 / 7:11 AM / in 18 hours

Motorcycling-Pedrosa takes pole in Malaysia, Marquez seventh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Honda rider Dani Pedrosa grabbed pole position at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday while MotoGP leader Marc Marquez qualified seventh after crashing on his first flying lap.

Spaniard Pedrosa lapped the Sepang International Circuit in one minute 59.212 seconds to edge Frenchman Johann Zarco into second with Andrea Dovizioso, Marquez’s closest challenger, taking the third front-row spot on a stifling hot day.

Honda rider Marquez, 33 points ahead of Dovizioso with two races remaining, crashed on turn 15 of his first effort and was unable to make up much ground in a furious finish to the Q2 session.

Italian great Valentino Rossi will start fourth ahead of Maverick Vinales with Jorge Lorenzo in sixth.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
