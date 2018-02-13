FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 4:12 PM / a day ago

Motorcycling: MotoGP shortens races to help broadcasters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - MotoGP is to shorten seven of this season’s 19 grands prix to help broadcasters with race day programming, organisers Dorna said on Tuesday.

The season-ending Valencia Grand Prix will be three laps shorter while the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez will lose two laps.

The Americas GP in Austin, Texas, and the French, Catalan, Czech and San Marino races will all be a lap shorter than in the past.

“This is to ensure that races have a similar duration at each venue on the World Championship calendar, enhancing event organisation and aiding television broadcasters to better structure race day programming,” said Dorna.

Moto2 and Moto3 races will also be shortened over the next two years.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
