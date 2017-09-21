FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Motor Sports News
September 21, 2017 / 4:43 PM / in a month

Motorcycling-Rossi passes MotoGP medical at Aragon circuit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Valentino Rossi was cleared on Thursday to take part in this weekend’s Aragon MotoGP round in Spain, three weeks after the Yamaha rider broke his leg in two places.

“This afternoon Valentino Rossi successfully completed a mandatory medical examination carried out by MotorLand Aragon’s Chief Medical Officer, Clemente Millan,” the team said in a statement.

“He declared that the nine-time World Champion is fit to ride, 21 days after sustaining a leg injury.”

Rossi, who is still walking with the use of crutches, will take part in Friday’s practice to test his fitness to race on Sunday.

“I’ll have the real answer after FP1 (first free practice), because riding the M1 (bike) will be a much bigger challenge. We’ll see,” the Italian had said on Wednesday after being cleared to travel to Spain.

Rossi, who missed the previous San Marino Grand Prix at Misano, is fourth in the championship, 42 points behind joint leaders Marc Marquez of Spain and Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso with five races remaining.

Dutch Superbike rider Michael van der Mark, 24, is on standby as a replacement but has never ridden a MotoGP bike before. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Keith Weir)

