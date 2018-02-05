Motorcycling: Malaysian rider Syahrin to test with Tech3 Yamaha

(Reuters) - Malaysian Hafizh Syahrin will test with Tech3 Yamaha in Thailand next week as the France-based MotoGP team seeks a season-long replacement for German rider Jonas Folger, who has been ruled out by illness.

The 23-year-old Syahrin has spent four years in Moto2, a tier below the top category, and will be riding a MotoGP bike for the first time.

“Since Jonas Folger decided that he couldn’t race in 2018, we’ve been looking for who could be the right replacement rider,” team manager Herve Poncharal said in a statement on Monday.

”Following the Sepang test, we had many meetings and it has been decided that Hafizh Syahrin would be a very good choice for the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team.

“Right now, it is only three days, but I am more than convinced that Hafizh is going to show us what he can do,” he added.

The test is at Thailand’s new Chang International Circuit, near Buriram, that is hosting a grand prix for the first time in October.

Syahrin has had three podium finishes in Moto2, with second place at last year’s San Marino Grand Prix his best result. He finished 10th overall in the championship.

The Malaysian had signed for the Moto2 team managed by Razlan Razali, who runs the Sepang circuit near Kuala Lumpur, but was released last week in an indication of his pending promotion.