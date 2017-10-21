FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorcycling-Michelin MotoGP deal extended until 2023
October 21, 2017 / 6:59 AM / in 4 days

Motorcycling-Michelin MotoGP deal extended until 2023

MELBOURNE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French manufacturer Michelin will continue to be the exclusive supplier of tyres to the MotoGP world championship until the end of 2023 after agreeing a new five-year deal with commercial rights holders Dorna Sports.

Michelin took over from Bridgestone at the end of the 2015 season after the Japanese company spent seven years as the first exclusive provider of tyres to the series.

“MotoGP has only continued to grow, excite and thrill fans since Michelin came on board ... and we are proud that our partnership will once again form the foundations of a further five years of stunning racing,” said Dorna chief Carmelo Ezpeleta.

Italian manufacturer Pirelli has been the sole tyre provider to the Formula One world championship since 2011, while American companies Goodyear and Firestone are control suppliers to NASCAR and IndyCar racing series respectively. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

