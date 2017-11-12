FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Motorcyling-List of multiple premier class champions
November 12, 2017 / 2:02 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

FACTBOX-Motorcyling-List of multiple premier class champions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Marc Marquez sealed his fourth MotoGP title at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday. Here is a list of multiple premier class champions (* denotes active rider):

8 - Giacomo Agostini (1966-72, 1975)

7 - Valentino Rossi* (2001-05, 2008-09)

5 - Mick Doohan (1994-98)

4 - Marc Marquez* (2013-14, 2016-17), Geoff Duke (1951, 1953-55), John Surtees (1956, 1958-60), Mike Hailwood (1962-65), Eddie Lawson (1984, 1986, 1988-89)

3 - Kenny Roberts (1978-80), Wayne Rainey (1990-92), Jorge Lorenzo* (2010, 2012, 2015)

2 - Umberto Masetti (1950, 1952), Phil Read (1973-74), Barry Sheene (1976-77), Freddie Spencer (1983, 1985), Casey Stoner (2007, 2011)

Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
