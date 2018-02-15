FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Sports News
February 15, 2018 / 11:56 PM / a day ago

Rallying - Tanak leads for Toyota in snowy Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Estonian Ott Tanak took the early lead in Rally Sweden on Thursday after winning the opening super special stage in Karlstad.

The Toyota driver completed the 1.9km course around a trotting track, and in front of cheering crowds, with a time three tenths of a second quicker than Finnish team mate Jari-Matti Latvala.

“This is one of my favourite events and especially this year because there’s so much snow,” said Tanak.

“It’s nice to start with the two quickest times but we know that the real Rally Sweden begins tomorrow,” added team technical director Tom Fowler.

Championship leader Sebastien Ogier, in an M-Sport Ford, was ninth with just 2.9 seconds separating the top 10.

Sweden, the only full winter rally on the calendar, is the second round of the championship after last month’s Monte Carlo opener.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.