Rallying-Loeb returns to Citroen for three rallies in 2018
December 20, 2017 / 9:20 PM / in 5 days

Rallying-Loeb returns to Citroen for three rallies in 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nine times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb will make a limited comeback next season by racing three rounds of the world championship with Citroen, the French manufacturer said on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Frenchman, who last raced in the world championship as a one-off in 2015 after retiring from full-time involvement in 2012, will compete in Mexico, Corsica and Catalunya.

“The feeling you get in rally is one of the most thrilling feelings I have ever experienced, and I was excited about driving one of these new WRCs in a race,” he said in a team statement.

“I don’t have any expectations, I just want to enjoy myself,” he added.

Northern Irishman Kris Meeke will contest the full 13 race season as Citroen’s lead driver while Ireland’s Craig Breen will enter 10 rounds.

Khalid Al Qassimi, from the United Arab Emirates, will appear in a third car at a handful of rallies due to other commitments including the Dakar Rally in January. Loeb will also be taking part in the Dakar with Peugeot. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

