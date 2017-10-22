FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Motor Sports News
October 22, 2017 / 4:26 AM / 3 days ago

Motorcycling-Motorcycling Grand Prix Australia moto2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Australia Moto2 on Sunday 
1.  Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM         39:25.920 
2.  Brad Binder (South Africa) KTM         39:28.894 
3.  Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex        39:29.766 
4.  Jesko Raffin (Switzerland) Kalex       39:33.268 
5.  Xavi Vierge (Spain) Tech 3             39:33.323 
6.  Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex             39:38.045 
7.  Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up          39:38.137 
8.  Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 39:38.164 
9.  Sandro Cortese (Germany) Suter         39:38.395 
10. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex      39:38.525 
11. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex                39:38.891 
12. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Kalex        39:46.807 
13. Stefano Manzi (Italy) Kalex            39:54.741 
14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex      39:57.134 
15. Remy Gardner (Australia) Tech 3        40:00.598

