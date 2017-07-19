FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
MOVES-BBVA hires Ewing for head of sales role
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 22 days ago

MOVES-BBVA hires Ewing for head of sales role

Claire Ruckin

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - BBVA has appointed a new head of EMEA and Asia loan sales with the hire of Simon Ewing.

Ewing joined BBVA this month in London and will report to Juan Blasco, head of global loans syndicate.

Ewing replaces David Roca, BBVA’s former global head of loan sales, who moved to Strategic Value Partners in May 2017.

Prior to BBVA, Ewing held positions at Lloyds and AIB.

“Simon will be leading a team of loan sales professionals to continue to boost BBVA's franchise and help our clients to access capital markets. Simon will be key to enhance our institutional investor reach completing an integrated offering for high yield bonds and leveraged loans," Blasco said.

Editing by Christopher Mangham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.