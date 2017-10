LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - Citigroup has named Emmanuel Regniez as co-head of investment banking in France, alongside Nicolas Desombre.

Regniez will continue to cover global asset managers in France, which he has focused on since joining the US bank two years ago. His additional responsibilities will include expanding coverage of several major corporate clients.

Regniez and Desombre will both report to Luigi de Vecchi, chairman of continental Europe. (Reporting by Steve Slater)