MOVES-Loan banker Ellemann rejoins ABN AMRO
November 6, 2017 / 1:43 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

MOVES-Loan banker Ellemann rejoins ABN AMRO

Tessa Walsh

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Peter Ellemann has joined ABN AMRO in London as a managing director in loan syndications, reporting to Jacco Keijzer, head of syndications, who is based in Amsterdam, the bank said on Monday.

Ellemann will focus on originating loans and private placements in the UK, Germany and France.

Ellemann was previously head of European syndications at ANZ in London and was previously with RBS in Hong Kong and London.

He worked at ABN AMRO for 11 years prior to that from 1997-2008 as head of loan markets origination, Europe.

He started his new position on Monday.

Ellemann’s appointment is part of ABN’s drive to increase its corporate coverage teams in the UK, France and Germany as the Dutch domestic bank increases its international focus on North West Europe.

The move comes after the bank strengthened its leverage finance business in October through the appointed of Arjen van Rijn as global head of leveraged finance and Dominik Felsmann as head of leveraged finance Germany.

Before his return to the Netherlands, van Rijn previously headed ABN AMRO’s corporate bank in Asia.

Van Rijn will be responsible for the further international roll-out of leveraged finance including in the US and in Asia.

Van Rijn is an experienced leveraged finance banker having served as a syndicator and originator for Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and ABN AMRO in London, before heading the leverage finance syndicate team for Fortis and ABN AMRO in the Netherlands.

Felsmann was previously an executive director at IKB Leveraged Finance and in London for Commerzbank and HSBC in their respective leveraged finance teams. (Additional reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Christopher Mangham)

