FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Adubi heads to Morgan Stanley
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 2 days ago

MOVES-Adubi heads to Morgan Stanley

Melissa Song Loong

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Ben Adubi has left Deutsche Bank to join Morgan Stanley’s public sector syndicate team, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

He will likely take on the responsibilities of Andrew Salvoni, who was a vice president at the US bank and left in August for HSBC. Salvoni was hired as a director to bolster HSBC’s public sector coverage in Canada.

Before Deutsche Bank, Adubi worked on BNP Paribas’s syndicate team, also covering public sector issuers. Prior to that, he was on the SSA coverage team at the French bank for just under five years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sources expect that Adubi will start at Morgan Stanley in February 2018 and that his responsibilities at Deutsche Bank will be distributed across the SSA team until a new hire is made.

In June, Morgan Stanley hired another SSA specialist, Nicholas Brennan, from Societe Generale to work on the syndicate desk..

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Melissa Song Loong, editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.