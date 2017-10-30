FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK supermarket Asda names Roger Burnley as CEO from Jan 2018
Sections
Featured
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
Markets
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Top News
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 30, 2017 / 10:25 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

UK supermarket Asda names Roger Burnley as CEO from Jan 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, said on Monday Roger Burnley would succeed Sean Clarke as president and chief executive on Jan. 1 next year.

Burnley is currently Asda’s chief operating officer and deputy CEO.

Clarke, who has been Asda CEO since July 2016, will work with Burnley “to ensure a smooth transition”, Asda said.

Clarke said he was “taking some time out” but would stay connected to Wal-Mart. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.