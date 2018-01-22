FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 11:54 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Bank of America hires Mark Sickafoose as head of NA commodities trading - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Mark Sickafoose as head of North America commodities trading, four sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Sickafoose was most recently energy trader at global commodity trade house Vitol and is based in Houston, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was previously with Citigroup as a managing director.

Vitol could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular UK business hours. A spokeswoman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

Sickafoose did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sparkspread, an energy and trading news service, first reported the news. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
