Barclays names Kunal Gandhi as head of corporate broking

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Barclays has appointed Kunal Gandhi as head of corporate broking and Rob Mayhew as his deputy, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Gandhi helped build Barclays’ corporate broking business by advising clients including insurer Legal & General and the London Stock Exchange, the memo said.

Corporate broking is a banking business common in Britain but little seen elsewhere and involves lenders providing long-term strategic advice to corporate customers.

A spokesman for Barclays confirmed the contents of the memo.