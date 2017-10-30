MOVES-Barclays hires Klemme for Mideast private bank

LONDON, Oct 30 (IFR) - Barclays has hired former UBS banker Steve Klemme to head the Middle East region for its private bank and overseas services.

Klamme will start in February. He was UBS’s country head for Saudi Arabia, and before that worked at JP Morgan and Citigroup in the region.

Barclays is trying to increase growth and returns in its private bank.

It said Klemme and his teams based in Dubai, Switzerland and London will attempt to develop and strengthen relationships with wealthy Middle Eastern clients, by offering bespoke advice and access to its corporate and investment bank products. (Reporting by Steve Slater)