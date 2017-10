LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Amit Goel and Chris Manners as co-heads of European banks equity research, with Goel covering investment banks and Manners covering UK banks.

Goel was most recently at Exane. Manners joins from Morgan Stanley, where he spent 13 years covering UK banks. He previously worked at KPMG.

They will both report to Rupert Jones, head of European equity research, who joined Barclays in July. (Reporting by Steve Slater)