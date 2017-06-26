FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Barclays names Wall to head Dublin office as Brexit looms
June 26, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Barclays names Wall to head Dublin office as Brexit looms

Steve Slater

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed investment banker Kevin Wall as chief executive of its business in Ireland, as it gears up to potentially expand operations there due to Britain's departure from the European Union.

Wall was previously chairman of corporate banking and vice-chairman of investment banking, and his appointment is seen as a sign the Dublin operations could become more significant. Barclays said on Monday he will be responsible for the ongoing growth and development of the bank in Ireland.

Barclays has a licence in Dublin and could shift staff and business there if needed, people familiar with the situation have said. That could involve 100-150 staff moving. The bank has not made any announcement on any relocation plans to cope with Brexit, though several other banks have outlined some of their plans.

JP Morgan last month agreed to buy a Dublin building with room for 1,000 staff in the first sign of a financial services company expanding significantly in Ireland in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Wall will take up his position immediately. He joined Barclays in 1981 and has held roles in project finance, foreign exchange and investment banking in the UK, the US and Asia, and had London-based management roles in strategic planning and human resources.

He succeeds Sasha Wiggins as CEO in Ireland. Wiggins will take up a new role as head of east and southeast in UK corporate banking. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

