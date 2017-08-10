FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays names ex-Citi banker Barry Rodrigues as head of Barclaycard
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
August 10, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 3 days ago

Barclays names ex-Citi banker Barry Rodrigues as head of Barclaycard

1 Min Read

The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2016.Sergio Perez/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays has named former Citigroup banker Barry Rodrigues as the head of its Barclaycard International credit card division, the British bank said on Thursday.

Rodrigues, formerly the head of Citi's digital payments business, will be based in New York in his new role and will start in early November, the bank said.

He replaces Amer Sajed, who left the bank in July to focus on campaigning for civil liberties in the United States.

Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Anjuli Davies

