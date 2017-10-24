FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Former Kirkland bankruptcy lawyer Basta to join Paul Weiss-sources
October 24, 2017 / 2:15 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

MOVES-Former Kirkland bankruptcy lawyer Basta to join Paul Weiss-sources

Jessica DiNapoli, Greg Roumeliotis

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Former Kirkland & Ellis LLP bankruptcy partner Paul Basta has agreed to join law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The move represents the most high-profile hire of a top rainmaker by Paul Weiss since it poached top M&A partner Scott Barshay from Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP last year.

The sources asked not to be identified because the hire has not been officially announced. Paul Weiss and Kirkland did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Basta could not be immediately reached for comment.

Basta, one of the most prominent advisers to companies seeking to restructure their debt pile, left Kirkland this summer, after working on some of the firm’s most significant cases, including the bankruptcy of casino operator Caesars Entertainment Operating Corp.

Before joining Kirkland in 2006, Basta worked at law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)

