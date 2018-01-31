FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 7:38 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

MOVES-Citadel hires ex-Goldman manager as commodities COO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Will Evans, global franchise manager for commodities at Goldman Sachs is joining hedge fund Citadel LLC as commodities chief operating officer, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Evans will report to the head of commodities Sebastian Barrack, the source said, adding that he will start in April and be based in Chicago.

Citadel’s commodities arm invests in natural gas, power, crude oil, refined products and agricultural commodities.

Evans did not immediately respond to a request for comment via Linkedin. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Catherine Ngai in New York)

