FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
MOVES-Citi hires Ali to co-head EMEA leveraged finance
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2017 / 11:26 AM / a month ago

MOVES-Citi hires Ali to co-head EMEA leveraged finance

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Toby Ali from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to co-head its leveraged finance business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ali will co-head the business with Simon Francis, who joined Citi in April from Credit Suisse. They both report to Philip Drury, head of capital markets origination for EMEA, according to a memo to staff on Monday.

Ali was most recently co-head of EMEA leveraged finance at BAML, and has previously worked at Credit Suisse.

Citi said it will set up a new EMEA debt financing steering committee including senior leverage finance and loans staff, to be chaired by Ali. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.