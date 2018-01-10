FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citi picks investment banking co-heads for Nordics
January 10, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated a day ago

MOVES-Citi picks investment banking co-heads for Nordics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) - Citigroup has named Lars Ingemarsson and Ari Makela as co-heads of investment banking for the Nordic region.

Ingemarsson, who is based in Stockholm, joined Citi in 2011 from JP Morgan, and has previously focused on the Swedish market. Makela, who will stay in Helsinki, joined the bank the same year from Deutsche Bank and has focused on the Finnish market.

Both will report to Manuel Falco, head of EMEA corporate and investment banking. They will lead a team that includes Nicholas Blach Petersen, head of investment banking in Denmark, and Morten Eikebu, head of investment banking in Norway.

Reporting by Steve Slater

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
