a month ago
MOVES-Citi hires Toby Ali to co-head EMEA leveraged finance
June 26, 2017 / 11:26 AM / a month ago

MOVES-Citi hires Toby Ali to co-head EMEA leveraged finance

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Citi hired Toby Ali as co-head of leveraged finance for Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he held the same role, the bank said in a staff memo on Monday.

Ali will join Simon Francis in his role and will report to Philip Drury, head of capital markets origination for EMEA. The memo said Citi will create a new EMEA debt financing steering committee incorporating senior members of the leveraged finance and loans teams to be chaired by Toby Ali. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Louise Heavens)

