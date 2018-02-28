MOVES-Credit Agricole hires Kalbin for FIG syndicate

LONDON, Feb 28 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has hired George Kalbin to work on its financial institutions syndicate desk, based in London, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Kalbin, who started at the bank today, reports to Vincent Hoarau, head of FIG syndicate.

He joins from SEB, where he worked in the bond syndicate team for six years according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was covering financial institutions as well as sovereigns, supranationals and agencies and was based in Stockholm.

Kalbin will help fill the gap left by Viet Le, who left the bank mid-last year to join Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Merle Crichton, Editing by Helene Durand and Sudip Roy)