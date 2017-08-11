MOVES-Dainton to head equities at Barclays

LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed Stephen Dainton as global head of equities from Credit Suisse, where he was co-head of global markets EMEA.

He will start and the UK-headquartered firm in early September and report to Tim Throsby, CEO of the corporate and investment bank.

Dainton will be responsible for equities trading across cash, convertibles, derivatives, syndicate and programme trades. He joined Credit Suisse as head of equity distribution, EMEA, in 2003 from Goldman Sachs. He had also previously worked at DLJ, which was subsequently taken over by Credit Suisse.

Barclays has expanded its equities coverage recently, recruiting Rupert Jones as head of European equity research from Morgan Stanley in July, among several others. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)