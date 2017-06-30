MOVES-Deutsche’s Stefanick switches to Evercore

LONDON, June 30 (IFR) - Paul Stefanick, Deutsche Bank’s chairman of global corporate and investment banking, is leaving the German lender after eight years to become a senior managing director at expanding advisory specialist Evercore.

Stefanick will primarily advise major multinational clients at Evercore and be a “senior leader” of the company, joining its management committee.

Stefanick only took up his most recent role at Deutsche in September after Mark Fedorick, global head of debt capital markets, was made head of CIB in the Americas. In March Deutsche created a new CIB division, including markets, under CFO Marcus Schenck and Garth Ritchie.

Former CIB head Jeff Urwin has also left but Deutsche has been active recruiting new M&A bankers in the Americas this year too. This week it hired Bill White as head of US life sciences from Citigroup.

Before joining Deutsche in 2009, Stefanick was chairman of global M&A at Merrill Lynch, where he worked for 20 years advising industrials companies. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)