NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on Thursday that Susan Axelrod, its executive vice president for regulatory operations, is leaving the securities industry self-regulator for a job in the private sector early next year.

Axelrod spent 28 years with FINRA and its predecessor, the New York Stock Exchange Regulation, according to a statement from FINRA. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)