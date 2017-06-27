FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
MOVES-JP Morgan hires Hughes as head of global custody
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 8:03 AM / a month ago

MOVES-JP Morgan hires Hughes as head of global custody

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired former Deutsche Bank banker Mike Hughes to head its global custody business in London.

Hughes starts this week and will report to Chris Rowland, global head of custody, which also includes the trust and fiduciary businesses.

JP Morgan has been growing the business and earlier this year BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, moved over US$1trn of assets from State Street, one of the largest ever shifts in custody assets.

Hughes was most recently head of strategic execution for Deutsche Bank's global securities services business. He has also held senior roles in transaction banking and fund services and managed a number of large fund and custody client relationships, according to a memo sent by Rowland. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Sudip Roy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.