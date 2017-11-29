FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-JP Morgan hires Seo for EMEA payments
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2017 / 10:22 AM / a day ago

MOVES-JP Morgan hires Seo for EMEA payments

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Sungmahn Seo from Deutsche Bank to head its payments and business transformation business in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as part of an expansion of its wholesale payments business.

Seo will join in January in the newly created role, which will see him lead treasury services payments in the region. He will become a member of the bank’s global treasury services management team and report to Sue Dean, head of transaction banking for EMEA.

Seo had a number of roles in Deutsche’s global transaction banking, including head of strategy, chief operating officer and, most recently, head of GTB non-core. Before Deutsche he was a partner at McKinsey, where he led its transaction banking practice. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.