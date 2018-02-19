FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

MOVES-Kupfer to head UniCredit's CIB in Germany

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Jan Kupfer has been appointed head of corporate and investment banking for Germany at UniCredit. He is currently global co-head of global transaction banking at the Italian-headquartered bank.

Fellow co-head Luca Corsini will become sole head.

Kupfer takes over from Michael Diederich, who was appointed country chairman for Germany after the departure of Theodor Weimer to become chief executive of Deutsche Boerse at the start of this year. At the time Diederich said he would give up running the CIB in Germany when a successor was found.

Kupfer has been with the bank since 1991 and has been head of CIB Americas and global co-head of CIB structured credit.

Corsini will be supported by Thomas Dusch, who has been promoted to deputy global head of GTB, a new role. He was previously head of GTB for Germany. Two co-heads Katharina Michael and Harald Schwendtner will replace Dusch. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

