CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-MOVES-Ex-Millennium portfolio manager Langlois joins Lombard Odier IM

(Corrects to read Azarmgin, paragraph 2)

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ex-Millennium portfolio manager Arnaud Langlois has joined French asset manager Lombard Odier Investment Managers to run a global equity fund that will launch in the second quarter with at least $100 mln in assets, it said on Tuesday.

Langlois will be joined at Lombard by senior analyst Cyrus Azarmgin, with whom he previously worked at Millennium and, before that, UBS O‘Connor and JPMorgan, Lombard said in a statement.

Together the pair have run money for seven years using their so-called long-short strategy, which looks to bet on rising and falling share prices by focusing on a company’s sustainability, Lombard said.

“There is high demand for long-short funds and strategies which incorporate responsible investment,” said Jean-Pascal Porcherot, chief executive of Lombard Odier IM’s 1798 Alternative Platform. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)