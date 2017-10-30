MOVES-Macquarie hires quant structuring specialist Di Stefano

LONDON, Oct 30 (IFR) - Emanuele Di Stefano has moved to Macquarie as a senior managing director in its quantitative investment strategies business.

He was previously global head of multi-asset structuring in the same area at Citigroup.

Macquarie said Di Stefano will lead the development of the business as a complement to its commodity investor products business, which was started in 2012.

He starts at his new firm on November 2 and will report to Arun Assumall, senior managing director in the commodities and global markets group.

Di Stefano spent seven years at Citi and before that was in charge of the same division at Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)