MOVES-Macquarie names Price head of commodities research
#Financials
December 6, 2017 / 12:14 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Macquarie names Price head of commodities research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (IFR) - Macquarie has appointed Thomas Price as head of commodities research, a significant area for the Australian bank.

Price joins from Morgan Stanley, where he was head of global commodities research for the last three years. He has also worked as an analyst at UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup.

He starts in his new role on January 2, reporting to Ric Deverell, chief economist and head of macro research, and Shai Hill, head of European research. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
