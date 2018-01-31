FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 3:33 PM / in 11 hours

MOVES-McKnight to head Houlihan Lokey restructuring in Australia

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey has appointed Jim McKnight as a managing director to lead financial restructuring in Australia.

Since 2013 he has been head of restructuring at Fort Street Advisers. Before that he was head of Asia-Pacific restructuring at UBS and head of debt advisory for Australia.

The firm on Monday reported a 5% year-on-year increase in revenues to US$259m for the third quarter, a record level for Houlihan Lokey.

Financial restructuring fees accounted for just over a third of the total, at US$94m, up 4% compared with a year ago. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)


