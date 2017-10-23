MOVES-Mercuria gasoline trader to join ATMI by December - sources

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gasoline trader Gregory Galimberti left commodities trading house Mercuria on Friday and is set to join Atlantic Trading & Marketing Inc (ATMI) as a senior gasoline trader, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Galimberti was with Mercuria for four years, the sources said. He will join ATMI, the U.S. trading arm of French oil giant Total SA, by December, one source said.

Mercuria and ATMI did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)