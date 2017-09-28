MOVES-LPC: Mizuho hires Walker as head of loan markets and syndicate

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mizuho Americas has hired Simon Walker as head of loan markets and syndicate as issuance of the debt in the US continues to be robust.

Walker, who previously worked at UBS, joined the bank in New York in August, according to a Mizuho spokesperson. He reports to Keiichi Niinuma, head of the Americas financial products department, Victor Forte, head of syndicate, and Jim Shepard, head of debt capital markets, the spokesperson said.

The leveraged loan markets continue to be active with US$496bn of US leveraged institutional issuance, including refinancings, in the first half of the year, up more than 200% from the same time period in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Volume in the investment-grade loan market has not mirrored the growth of the leveraged market, with issuance of US$372bn, including refinancings, in the first six months of 2017 down 18% from the same time period last year, according to the data.

At UBS Walker served as global head of investment-grade acquisition financing and head of natural resources leveraged and high-yield capital markets, the Mizuho spokesperson said. Before UBS he worked at Citigroup. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jon Methven)