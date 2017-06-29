FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
MOVES-MUFG hires van Kan for EMEA FIG
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 9:21 AM / a month ago

MOVES-MUFG hires van Kan for EMEA FIG

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has hired former BNP Paribas banker Julian van Kan to head its financial institutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Van Kan spent 20 years at BNP Paribas, where he was most recently head of banks and intermediaries for the Asia-Pacific region. He was previously global head of loan syndications and trading and also worked at NatWest, Swiss Bank Corporation and Fuji Bank.

MUFG said van Kan's role will cover banks, insurers, asset managers and funds. He will start in August and be based in London, reporting to Sebastien Rozes, head of corporate banking for EMEA, and Mark Doctoroff, global co-head of FI. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.