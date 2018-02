LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - Nomura has hired Slavko Andrejevic from Barclays, to join its financial sponsors team in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The Japanese bank said Andrejevic will be based in London and report to Guy Hume, head of EMEA financial sponsors.

Andrejevic has spent the last eight years at Barclays, where he covered large financial sponsors across EMEA and headed sponsor coverage in France. He has also worked at Rothschild, Apax Partners and Citigroup. (Reporting by Steve Slater)