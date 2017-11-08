MOVES-Nomura hires Ghalloudi for credit role

LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - Nomura has hired former Citigroup banker Omar Ghalloudi as head of developed markets trading, flow credit for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nomura said in the newly created role Ghalloudi will be tasked with expanding business in developed markets for financials, for corporate credit across investment grade and high yield and distressed. He will have additional responsibility for Greece and Cyprus government bond trading.

Ghalloudi will be based in London and report to James Milligan, head of flow credit for EMEA.

Ghalloudi was previously head of single name investment-grade credit trading at Citigroup and before that was head of investment-grade credit trading at Deutsche Bank, and has also worked at Bank of America. (Reporting by Steve Slater)