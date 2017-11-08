FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Nomura hires Ghalloudi for credit role
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
Pollution
New Delhi schools shut as toxic smog thickens, chokes
India touts bank note ban, opposition fumes
India touts bank note ban, opposition fumes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 5:45 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

MOVES-Nomura hires Ghalloudi for credit role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - Nomura has hired former Citigroup banker Omar Ghalloudi as head of developed markets trading, flow credit for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nomura said in the newly created role Ghalloudi will be tasked with expanding business in developed markets for financials, for corporate credit across investment grade and high yield and distressed. He will have additional responsibility for Greece and Cyprus government bond trading.

Ghalloudi will be based in London and report to James Milligan, head of flow credit for EMEA.

Ghalloudi was previously head of single name investment-grade credit trading at Citigroup and before that was head of investment-grade credit trading at Deutsche Bank, and has also worked at Bank of America. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.