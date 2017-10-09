MOVES-Nomura names Yassin MENA chief

LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Mark Yassin as executive chairman for the Middle East and North Africa region, tasked with expanding its business there.

Nomura said Yassin will be responsible for growing its wholesale banking operations across the Middle East and North Africa. The region is growing in importance for global banks as countries including Saudi Arabia step up their activity in capital markets.

Yassin will be based in Dubai and report to Yasuo Kashiwagi, executive chairman for EMEA, and Charles Pitts-Tucker, head of investment banking for EMEA.

Yassin was most recently with National Bank of Abu Dhabi, where he was co-head of wholesale banking and head of global banking. He has previously worked at Arab Bank Plc, Arab Banking Corporation and Gulf International Bank. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Christopher Spink)