MOVES-Ogliengo steps down at UniCredit

LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Long-standing UniCredit executive Vittorio Ogliengo is to leave the bank at the end of February. The 59-year-old has been in charge of the firm’s investment banking activities in its domestic heartland of Italy for the last six years.

Before that, he was head of financing and advisory globally for several years, until the appointment of Olivier Khayat as co-head alongside him in May 2011. Khayat is now co-head of CIB with Gianfranco Bisagni.

The bank has appointed Alfredo Maria De Falco to replace Ogliengo as head of CIB Italy and Nicola D’Anselmo as deputy head. De Falco has run UniCredit’s CIB Americas since October 2016. He will report to Khayat and Bisagni.

D‘Anselmo has been with the bank since 2012. Before, he was head of CIB Italy for BNP Paribas. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Philip Wright)