LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Catherine Pierre as head of the UK for its commercial bank.

Pierre will be based in London and report to Tasnim Ghiawadwala, head of Citi’s commercial bank for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pierre was previously Citi’s head of EMEA capital and portfolio management execution in the corporate bank. She joined Citi in 2001 and has held senior roles within its corporate and investment bank. (Reporting by Steve Slater)