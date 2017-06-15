FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-RBC Capital promotes Sinawi to head of US rates sales
June 15, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES-RBC Capital promotes Sinawi to head of US rates sales

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets has promoted Scott Sinawi to head of US rates sales in its fixed income currencies and commodities trading group.

In this newly-created role, Sinawi will lead both the banks private US rates sales teams, including corporate risk solutions for rates, foreign exchange and commodities and public side teams. He was previously head of corporate risk solutions, encompassing private rates, foreign exchange & commodities.

He will report to Jeff Fields, head of North American sales.

Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan

